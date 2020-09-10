 
 
Broke municipality’s R4m monthly water tanker bill

10 hours ago

Despite being a financially struggling municipality, Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district is apparently paying a construction company millions to transport water to a hospital, instead of securing reticulation from a specially constructed R3.4-billion dam.

Alex Matlala
10 Sep 2020
02:15:49 PM
File picture: Werner Beukes / SAPA

A Limpopo construction company is pocketing nearly R4 million every month from the Sekhukhune district municipality in Groblersdal, for transporting water from De Hoop Dam to the Jane-Furse hospital. This in spite of the fact that the institution is currently faced with serious financial constraints, after thieves somehow managed to make R19 million disappear from the municipality’s coffers two years ago. The company, Ngoato le Nareadi Construction was allegedly appointed by the municipality in August 2019 to tanker clean water to the Jane Furse hospital for 12 months. The company’s contract will lapse this month, prompting opposition parties, the Bolsheviks...

