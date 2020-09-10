Another scandal hits Limpopo’s Mogalakwena local municipality

After months of bad publicity amid the alleged misappropriation of millions of rands, Jabu Mashamaite, deputy manager of corporate services, has been accused of misrepresenting his qualifications when he was appointed about four years ago.

This was revealed on Tuesday by mayor Andrina Matsemela during a special executive committee meeting in Mokopane. Matsemela made the announcement when presenting the public protector’s report on investigations into allegations of Mashamaite’s irregular appointment.

During a recent interview, Mashamaite claimed he had all that was required as per the advertisement and he was ready to prove it. He said the allegations were concocted by his political foes hellbent on tarnishing his “gorgeous” image.

At the time of publishing, Mashamaite, who is also a Waterberg ANC regional executive committee member, was not available for comment. Attempts to get comment from Matsemela were also unsuccessful, but she indicated she would speak at a later stage.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Korney Dekker said yesterday: “The report confirms our months-long doubt, indicating the municipality irregularly shortlisted, interviewed and appointed Mashamaite.”

He said the post was advertised on 28 October, 2016 and the minimum requirements were a bachelor’s degree in public administration, law or equivalent qualifications. A minimum of five years’ relevant experience in middle management was also a requirement.

“Mashamaite was shortlisted although he did not meet minimum requirements. The report also indicates he did not even attach copies of his qualifications as required.

“What is even more shocking is that the municipality received 40 applications and 28 of them had degrees in administration or law, while Mashamaite had none.”

He added that in a letter from Matsemela to the public protector seen by the DA, the mayor tried to validate the appointment by indicating the newspaper that carried the advert may have made an error.

