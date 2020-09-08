 
 
Sekhukhune municipality appointments raise ire

Government 1 hour ago

The council extended the tenure of Colbert Mufamadi as acting chief financial officer.

Alex Matlala
08 Sep 2020
05:00:38 AM
Sekhukhune district municipality. Picture: Facebook

The appointment of managers and junior staffers in the Sekhukhune district municipality has got tongues wagging as some officials allegedly do not have the correct qualifications. The council appointed Maureen Ntshudisane as municipal manager with effect from 1 September for a period of not more than one year after the next local government elections. Ntshudisane holds a master’s degree in development planning from the University of Witwatersrand. The council also appointed Maselaganye Matji as director of infrastructure and water services. Matji holds a masters of science in civil engineering from Stellenbosch University and masters of business leadership from the University...

