Government 31.8.2020 01:24 pm

Graft accused Bongani Bongo hangs up MP, NEC hat

Citizen reporter
Graft accused Bongani Bongo hangs up MP, NEC hat

Former Director-general Arthur Frazer and former Minister Bongani Bongo appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the New Assembly in Parliament on December 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Bongo is accused of trying to bribe an evidence leader in a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom in October 2017. He has opted to take a leave of absence while court proceedings continue.

Corruption-accused former state security minister Bongani Bongo has opted to take a leave of absence as a member of Parliament and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member. 

This ahead of a corruption case in which Bongo is accused of trying to bribe an evidence leader in a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom in October 2017. He was arrested in November 2019, and granted R5,000 bail. 

ALSO READ: ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s bribery case postponed due to lockdown

Bongo allegedly asked an advocate within the commission, Nthuthuzelo Vanara, to take sick leave when proceedings were set to start, to “derail proceedings”, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He was still state security minister at the time he offered Vanara “unlawful gratification”. 

The “blank cheque” offered by Bongo was in a sworn statement by Vanara. 

The portfolio committee on public enterprises’ inquiry explored Eskom’s ability to discharge its fiduciary duties and the ailing power utility’s financial status. It also probed Eskom’s response to former CEO Brian Molefe being implicated in then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report, Molefe’s Eskom reappointment, and his retirement package. 

Despite the allegations, Bongo was still elected chair of parliament’s home affairs committee in July last year. 

The portfolio committee tasked with investigating Eskom reportedly worked under “hostile” conditions, including threats to personal security, car tampering, and an incident where the child of a committee member was approached. 

Bongo has denied all allegations of corruption against him.

(Compiled by Nica Richards. Background reporting by News24 Wire)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mokonyane’s former PA spills beans on ‘Bosasa groceries, house upgrades’

Columns Lokkie was no threat to any trained, armed, policeman

World Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition