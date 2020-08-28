ID cards, passports can be collected at some banks – Motsoaledi

While briefing the media on his department’s Level 2 regulations, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that several banks have opened for collection of smart ID cards and passports, which is for people who applied before lockdown.

Motsoaledi said the various banks will be open on Mondays, Wednesday and Friday’s for collection.

“As we resume more services, I urge everyone who will be visiting our offices and our partner banks to observe health protocols aimed at combating the spread Covid-19.

“They must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to all other applicable regulations. The banks had undertaken to continue doing all in their powers to protect staff and clients,” he said.

The minister said the department had issued more than 340,000 temporary ID documents, which 65,129 have expired, and holders were eligible to apply for smart ID cards.

“South Africans who are abroad, and whose passports have expired can apply for an emergency passport,” he said.

Motsoaledi also confirmed that all temporary IDs issued during the national state of disaster were extended up to 31 October 2020.

He added that first-time applicants for ID documents, including matriculants and those turning 16 years, are allowed to come to the home affairs offices and apply for the documents.

“Applicants for amendments of personal particulars are also allowed to come to the offices,” he said.

He continued to say that more than 1.6 million people visited the home affairs offices and were assisted during lockdown until 21 August 2020.

“Among the assistance offered included the reissuing of birth certificate replacement, death registrations, temporary IDs, first registered birth certificates and passports,” he added.

Motsoaledi further said the department’s immigration officials assisted 839,004 people to cross South Africa’s borders under the permissible conditions.

“Most of these people were foreign nationals who were returning to their countries and South Africans who were returning home. Some of these South Africans have since returned to their base countries.

“Other people who were assisted include those who were travelling for emergency medical evacuations,” he said.

Here are the banks for smart ID cards and passports collection:

Absa Greenacres, Port Elizabeth

Absa, Sandton City

Absa Towers, Johannesburg

Absa Lifestyle, Centurion

FNB Lifestyle, Centurion

FNB Menlyn, Pretoria

FNB Merchant, Sandton

FNB Portside, Cape Town

Investec Bank Sandton

Nedbank Arcadia

Nedbank Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort

Nedbank Rivonia

Nedbank St Georges Mall, Cape Town

Standard Bank Simmonds Street

Standard Bank Canal Walk, Cape Town

Standard Bank Killarney Mall

Standard Bank Centurion Lifestyle

Standard Bank Kingsmead, Durban

Standard Bank Jubilee Mall, Hammanskraal

