WATCH: Many arrests during road block run by women

Government 3 days ago

26 fines amounting to R15,000 were issued.

Sonri Naidoo
28 Aug 2020
04:58:13 AM
WATCH: Many arrests during road block run by women

Picture: iStock

Almost 300 people were arrested yesterday during a joint operation by women from the South African Police Service (Saps) together with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), the Gauteng Traffic Police and the SA Defence Force after blocking off the Fleurhof entrance on Main Reef Road. Gauteng commander of the operation called Basadi, which means women, Major-General Anna Mateisi said gender-based violence (GBV) was a serious concern for everyone and that Saps viewed it as a priority to arrest those who committed crime against women and children. She said 790 GBV suspects had been arrested in the district so far....

