Ramaphosa touts work of National Strategic Plan and GBV Council

Although the plan was only implemented earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa is already proud of the work the National Strategic Plan has achieved thus far.

The plan was adopted by Cabinet following an extensive consultation process as a result of the Presidential Summit against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in November 2018.

“The struggle to end gender-based violence and femicide will succeed only if society as a whole is mobilised and organised behind a common programme of action,” said Ramaphosa as he stood before parliament for a Q&A session on Thursday.

“The National Strategic Plan recognises that the struggle against gender-based violence and femicide requires collective, cohesive and strategic leadership. The strategic plan provides for a governance structure in the form of a multi-sectoral Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Council to lead the implementation of the plan,” said the president.

“However, even as the National Strategic Plan was being developed we had to confront the reality that the violence perpetrated by men against women and children had become a national emergency that required urgent and decisive action. We, therefore, began the implementation of an Emergency Response Action Plan (ERAP), which as you might recall, was presented to a joint sitting of parliament in September last year,” he added.

According to the president, government was able to allocate around R1.6 billion in funding to implement the Emergency Response Plan in the remaining months of the financial year thanks to the reprioritisation of resources.

“Working with our partners in civil society, we have managed to improve access to justice for victims and survivors and have improved our capacity to investigate and prosecute gender-based violence perpetrators. For example, we have upgraded 11 sexual offences courts and implemented a system to track the processing of GBVF related cases.”

The president also hailed the improved supply of sexual assault evidence kits, which he said are now available in all police stations.

He further confirmed that three amendment Bills intended to strengthen the response of our criminal justice system have been approved by cabinet and are in the process of being introduced into parliament.

“Among other things, these Bills aim to tighten bail conditions for perpetrators of sexual offences; strengthen parole conditions and increase minimum sentences; and ensure more severe consequences for contravening a protection order.”

Furthermore, five new Thuthuzela Care Centres are to be established and will be operational by the end of March 2021.

“At the same time, a major focus of our work has been on changing norms and behaviour through high-level prevention efforts, such as a mass media campaign and engagements with men’s groups, offenders in prison and youth at risk.

“While the emergency response plan sought to address these and other immediate issues, the National Strategic Plan guides the broader changes we must achieve in the medium to long term. This will be led by the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide National Council.”

Ramaphosa also confirmed that it has been decided that the National Council will consist of a Board with various technical working units.

“In line with Article 4 of the Presidential Summit Declaration, the GBVF Council will consist of a maximum of 13 members, 51% of which will be civil society representatives and 49% government representatives. The National Council will be inclusive of all South Africans, including women from urban and rural areas, and different cultural, racial and class backgrounds. The members will be appointed through a transparent process of public nomination and selection.”

The president concluded by adding that the National Strategic Plan is a vital guide to the many forms of interventions required to make our country a safe place for all, particularly women, children and LGBTQIA+ persons.

“As we work to deeply embed this plan, not only across government, but across society, we will look to the GBV Council to provide vital strategic leadership in our struggle to end this crime against women and children once and for all.”

