WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in the hot seat in National Assembly

Citizen reporter
Picture for illustration purposes. South Africa - Cape Town - 20 June 2019 - President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivers his 3rd State of the Nation Address (SoNA). This will be his second SoNA this year and his first address to the sixth democratic Parliament. The theme for this year’s event is: “Let's grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom”. The State of the Nation Address, at the annual opening of Parliament, is an address to the nation by the President of the Republic of South Africa. The President addresses a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA

Ramaphosa will also outline action against public officials and civil servants who conduct business with government.

A sitting of the National Assembly is currently underway and president Cyril Ramaphosa is in the hot seat to answer plenary questions, on a range of topics, that were recently addressed to him.

Among the topics he is expected to address are government’s partnership with civil society in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide as well as the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

“The President will reply to oral questions in an online engagement today which follows a similar interaction on 18 June 2020,” said the presidency in a statement.

Ramaphosa will also discuss South Africa’s fiscal responsibilities to meet service delivery obligations in reducing inequality, unemployment and poverty in the context of the country’s debt exposure, and will outline action against public officials and civil servants who conduct business with government.

