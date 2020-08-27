WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in the hot seat in National Assembly

A sitting of the National Assembly is currently underway and president Cyril Ramaphosa is in the hot seat to answer plenary questions, on a range of topics, that were recently addressed to him.

Among the topics he is expected to address are government’s partnership with civil society in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide as well as the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

“The President will reply to oral questions in an online engagement today which follows a similar interaction on 18 June 2020,” said the presidency in a statement.

Ramaphosa will also discuss South Africa’s fiscal responsibilities to meet service delivery obligations in reducing inequality, unemployment and poverty in the context of the country’s debt exposure, and will outline action against public officials and civil servants who conduct business with government.

