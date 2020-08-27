 
 
Excessive red tape preventing expats from returning to SA

Government 1 hour ago

Foreign nationals working and studying in South Africa are battling to jump through all the hoops required for them to get back into the country, while the country’s closed embassies abroad also aren’t helping matters.

Rorisang Kgosana
27 Aug 2020
01:32:37 PM
Picture: iStock

Despite expatriates working and studying in South Africa being allowed to return to the country during the lockdown, many have been hesitant due to the strict requirements they need to meet before being granted permission by government to return. According to immigration specialist at Xpatweb, Leetasha Govender, for expats to be considered to return to SA, they have to fall within the “exceptional need to return” category which applies to long-term visa holders who need to return for work purposes that are in line with the economic growth of the country. “Expats are ready to return home but the hoops...

