Excessive red tape preventing expats from returning to SA

PREMIUM!
Excessive red tape preventing expats from returning to SAGovernment 1 hour ago
Foreign nationals working and studying in South Africa are battling to jump through all the hoops required for them to get back into the country, while the country’s closed embassies abroad also aren’t helping matters.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing
Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2020
Courts Al Mawashi granted live export of 56k sheep by Grahamstown High Court
Celebs & viral Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma