Covid-19 tenders: A look at the companies paid millions by Gauteng

Several companies paid millions by the Gauteng provincial government for Covid-19 supplies were previously registered on the central supplier database (CSD) to provide good and services that have no apparent link to the health sector.

Gauteng released its Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report, a 30-page document consisting mainly of vendor lists and the amounts they were paid for goods and services.

The report detailed what the vendors were paid as well as provided CSD registration numbers and dates, but did not provide detailed item prices. It made in-depth analysis of the contract values impossible.

The CSD gives a supplier commodities list report, which sets out what the various companies have registered to supply to the government in terms of goods and services.

Initial analysis of the information on the CSD shows companies paid the most for Covid-19 related goods and services were previously registered on the CSD to supply construction services, dental equipment, catering and office furniture.

list of the five companies paid the most for Covid-19 related goods and services by Gauteng:

1. Dinaane Consulting Services provided medical supplies for R116 950 000.

They were registered on the CSD in 2018 to supply surgical textiles, such as surgical isolation or surgical masks.

2. Maziya General Services were paid R114 984 908 for the refurbishment and rehabilitation of buildings.

They were registered on the CSD in 2016 to supply infrastructure building, surfacing and paving services as well as mass transit system construction services.

3. Nkhane Projects And Supply was paid R109 580 053 for medical supplies and wash and cleaning detergents.

They were registered on the CSD to supply cleaning and disinfecting solutions, but there was registration on the database for medical supplies.

4. Kraft Enterprise Development were paid R84 359 975 for medical supplies.

They were registered on the CSD in 2019 to provide medical equipment, accessories and supplies.

5. Zakheni Strategic Supplies were paid R84 220 272 for medical supplies.

They were registered on the CSD, prior to 2020, to supply medical equipment, accessories and supplies.

Azania Infracon, who registered on the CSD on 16 June 2020 to supply PPE (personal protective equipment) such as cloth masks, examination gloves and surgical masks for healthcare workers, was paid R12 480 000 for detergents.

Before 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic, the company registered to supply building maintenance and repair services, pest control, highway and road construction services and marine construction services.

Nkhane Projects And Supply was paid R50 678 026 for medical supplies and R58 901 027 for wash and cleaning detergents, according to the report.

According to information on the CSD, the company registered to supply notebook computers on 13 July 2020, but did not appear to register for PPE or medical supplies.

However, in 2017, the company did register to supply cleaning and disinfecting solutions.

The company previously registered to supply athletic wear, clothing accessories, tattoo equipment, office supplies, heavy construction services, fisheries operations, forestry harvesting and livestock management.

Bakhuti Trading, which supplied detergents to the province for R10 500 000, registered on the CSD to supply PPE, in the form of aprons on 5 August.

The company was previously registered to provide building maintenance and repair services, as well as facility maintenance and repair services, which included exterior grounds maintenance and landscape architecture services.

Chagga Consultants provided medical supplies for R11 750 000 and were registered on the CSD on 22 May to supply PPE.

The same company was also registered on 22 May to supply electronic component parts, raw materials and accessories.

In 2019, the company registered to provide business and corporate management consultation services and project management.

Dinaane Consulting Services, the highest paid vendor in the report, are registered on the CSD to supply a multitude of goods and services.

The company was paid R116 950 000 for medical supplies, according to the report, and registered on the CSD in 2018 to supply surgical textiles, such as surgical masks, gowns and even surgical tents.

In 2019, Dinaane Consulting Services registered to supply cleaning and janitorial supplies, and furniture.

The company was previously registered to provide cosmetic dentistry equipment and supplies, hospital housekeeping textiles, fresh vegetables as well as building maintenance and repair services.

The provincial government spent a total of R2 112 992 618 on Covid-19 related goods and services – of which 91.78% of the spend (R1 939 319 260) was by the province’s health department.

This is because the procurement of Covid-19 PPE items was centralised, according to the report.

