Limpopo health MEC will not be placed on special leave despite nepotism allegations

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has remained adamant he will not place Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, who is facing allegations of nepotism in the Covid-19 procurement process, on special leave.

Ramathuba is alleged to have instructed officials in her department to appoint certain companies to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 essentials.

The companies she is alleged to have handpicked include that of the daughter of former sports and culture MEC Onnica Moloi.

Ramathuba has denied the allegations.

Addressing the media in Polokwane, Mathabatha said there was no basis to place anyone on special leave.

“There are organisations and individuals who are talking of suspensions. One individual was saying because [Gauteng premier] David Makhura did this, why don’t you do it?”

Merits

Mathabatha responded, saying: “I’m not going to do things because somebody did it in a particular way. Each individual case has its own merits.”

He said he cannot take action against Ramathuba “who has produced results for the people of this province, simply because somebody has suspicions”.

Mathabatha was adamant the Covid-19 procurement process was fair, transparent and according to prescribed provisions.

He added where there were doubts, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) would investigate.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation in the province so far was focusing on three departments – health, education, and cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (Cogta).

“The Treasury has already given us all contracts entered into during this period [of the national state of disaster].”

He added the Talana Covid-19 temporary shelter project in Tzaneen was also under investigation.

The multimillion-rand temporary shelter project consists of corrugated iron housing units. Each unit was built at a cost of R64 000 and has no running water and toilets.

Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu denied the provincial government had shifted the blame on the Talana project to national housing authorities.

“There was never a time that we ran away from that project. It was the premier who handed over the project. This shows we took responsibility for the project,” Makamu said.

