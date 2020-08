The SA Civil Aviation Authority has remained mum on the value of the Instrument Landing Systems’ calibration contract, saying this would be in breach of the non-disclosure clause signed with the service provider. “If we disclose the service fee agreement, the South African Civil Aviation (SACAA) will be breaching the contract it signed with the service provider, which prohibits disclosure of this and other information,” spokesperson, Kabelo Ledwaba said today. A Service Level Agreement was concluded with the South African company in April 2020 but the European-based calibration aircraft and crew, currently in quarantine, only landed in the country on...

The SA Civil Aviation Authority has remained mum on the value of the Instrument Landing Systems’ calibration contract, saying this would be in breach of the non-disclosure clause signed with the service provider.

“If we disclose the service fee agreement, the South African Civil Aviation (SACAA) will be breaching the contract it signed with the service provider, which prohibits disclosure of this and other information,” spokesperson, Kabelo Ledwaba said today.

A Service Level Agreement was concluded with the South African company in April 2020 but the European-based calibration aircraft and crew, currently in quarantine, only landed in the country on Monday.

According to the civil aviation authority, the aircraft landed on Monday at OR Tambo International Airport.

“In line with the Department of Health Covid-19 lockdown regulations, the crew is currently quarantined,” Ledwaba said.

Last week, The Citizen reported how pilots were “flying blind” into some of the country’s major airports, due to glitches with the ILS, a system that operates by sending radio waves downrange from the runway end guiding the approaching aircraft onto the runway in poor visibility.

Two of the OR Tambo International Airport’s four ILS instruments were switched off last week because of the lapse in calibration exemption period lapsed but the aviation authority had refuted reports that the airport will be downgraded or closed.

The King Shaka International Airport has been downgraded to a lower instrument meteorological usage level as a result of two ILSs being switched-off and other airports affected were the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport and George Airport, whose calibration exemption periods have also expired.

“We hope that if all goes according to the plan, calibration should start this coming weekend; and as per the flight inspection schedule, with the first calibration scheduled for Saturday…SACAA wishes to reiterate that the calibration programme will prioritise those airports that require urgent attention,” Ledwaba said.

He appealed to interested parties to exercise patience and afford the Flight Inspections Unit and the service provider space to carry out this essential task.

The civil aviation authority lost its Flight Inspections Unit Cessna Citation aircraft when it crashed after take-off in Mossel Bay near George, Western Cape, in January, killing Captain Thabiso Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala and Flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni.

“Given the impact of Covid-19 and the implications it had on the SACAA finances, the plans to buy a new aircraft were derailed and…took a decision to defer the purchase of the aircraft for 12 months as we assess the situation in terms of affordability,” Ledwaba said.

He said as soon as SACAA was in a position to buy the aircraft, it will do so without delay but that in the meantime, the interim arrangement will stand until such time as we can afford to buy the aircraft.

