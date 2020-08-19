SIU probes PPE contracts worth R5bn, Eastern Cape leads in alleged cases

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has reprioritised some of its cases to ensure it investigates at least 658 contracts related to Covid-19 procurement worth R5 billion.

However, SIU head Andy Mothibi assured the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday that their investigations into state-owned enterprises, notably Eskom, would not be affected.

Last month, as allegations of graft around the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) emerged, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation mandating the SIU to investigate irregularities in Covid-19-related contracts across government departments and all other spheres of state.

In total, the SIU is investigating 658 contracts, worth just over R5 billion, even though this figure could rise substantially, as some of the contracts are still to be quantified.

According to the information presented to Scopa, the government department with the most contracts under investigation is the Eastern Cape Department of Health, with 239 cases worth R622.4 million.

In terms of national departments, the SIU is investigating a single contract in the Department of Labour, Department of Education, Department of Defence and Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and 22 cases worth R53.9 million at the Department of Correctional Services.

Fence sitting

Mothibi confirmed that the case at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure was that of the Beitbridge border fence.

He said it was one of the first Covid-19-related investigations it had become involved in and that they had already made several findings and found some irregularities.

Mothibi said they wanted to probe the Covid-19 cases speedily, without compromising the investigations.

“The teams are resourced,” he said, referring to the SIU’s provincial teams, adding that they had reallocated resources “to prioritise this one”.

“The teams are really hard at work.”

After a question from DA MP Benedicta van Minnen, on whether the reallocation of resources would affect other investigations like the Eskom investigation, Mothibi said they had ensured that the reprioritisation wouldn’t affect key investigations, like those at state-owned enterprises.

Over the weekend, the SIU themselves were on the wrong end of an accusation of maladministration relating to Covid-19 procurement. Mothibi said they took this very seriously and that they had to set an example. He said the Auditor-General was investigating the procurement of 1 600 face masks at R58 000 from a supplier not on the approved list.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.