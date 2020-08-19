WATCH LIVE: Tourism minister to hold virtual briefing for activities under Level 2

Minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will be hosting a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, to discuss tourism-related activities under lockdown Level 2.

South Africa moved to Level 2 on 18 August.

The shift saw the lifting of bans on alcohol and tobacco, the opening of interprovincial travel, and the resumption of most businesses.

The briefing seeks to clarify regulations and risk-adjusted strategies under lockdown Level 2.

Watch the live briefing here:

