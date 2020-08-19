Covid-19 19.8.2020 02:00 pm

WATCH LIVE: Tourism minister to hold virtual briefing for activities under Level 2

Citizen reporter
WATCH LIVE: Tourism minister to hold virtual briefing for activities under Level 2

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

The briefing seeks to clarify regulations and risk-adjusted strategies under lockdown Level 2. 

Minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will be hosting a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, to discuss tourism-related activities under lockdown Level 2. 

South Africa moved to Level 2 on 18 August. 

The shift saw the lifting of bans on alcohol and tobacco, the opening of interprovincial travel, and the resumption of most businesses. 

The briefing seeks to clarify regulations and risk-adjusted strategies under lockdown Level 2. 

Watch the live briefing here: 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition