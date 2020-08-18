Midvaal municipality condemns illegal invasions

The Midvaal Local Municipality MMC for development and planning Mokete Motsamai is warning the community about the illegal invasion of both privately owned and state-owned property and land.

“Private and state-owned land in Doornkuil, Orange Farm, and Savanna City Extension 10 are under threat of illegal land invasion.

“It is reported that over the past weekend, about 200 people were on-site illegally demarcating, and clearing vacant private and state-owned stands with the intension of occupying these stands.

“The syndicates of these illegal acts are alleged to be selling these stands for between R500-R1,000.”

Motsamai urges property owners of vacant stands in the said areas to take proactive steps to safeguard their properties against land invasion by barricading or fencing off their properties and erecting the necessary signage.

“Property owners can also secure the services of a private security services company to monitor and guard against invasions on their property.”

Motsamai is organising an urgent meeting with the relevant stakeholders including affected property owners, POPS, SAPS and the department of public safety to discuss and find long-term solutions to this matter.

“Midvaal Local Municipality condemns these land invasion threats as it is not aimed at addressing the housing plight of our communities but rather an enrichment scheme that will benefit criminals and the exploitation of our communities.”

This article first appeared on Sedibeng Ster and was republished with permission.

