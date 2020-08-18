Government 18.8.2020 09:04 am

Midvaal municipality condemns illegal invasions

Moleboheng Chaha
Midvaal municipality condemns illegal invasions

Picture for illustration. Ennerdale residents vandalised new shacks in Lakeview and blocked roads leading into parts of Ennerdale, Zakarriyya Park and Lenasia South in Johannesburg, 19 July 2019, against the land invasions in the areas. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Private and state-owned land in Doornkuil, Orange Farm, and Savanna City Extension 10 are under threat of illegal land invasion according to the municipality.

The Midvaal Local Municipality MMC for development and planning Mokete Motsamai is warning the community about the illegal invasion of both privately owned and state-owned property and land.

“Private and state-owned land in Doornkuil, Orange Farm, and Savanna City Extension 10 are under threat of illegal land invasion.

“It is reported that over the past weekend, about 200 people were on-site illegally demarcating, and clearing vacant private and state-owned stands with the intension of occupying these stands.

“The syndicates of these illegal acts are alleged to be selling these stands for between R500-R1,000.”

Motsamai urges property owners of vacant stands in the said areas to take proactive steps to safeguard their properties against land invasion by barricading or fencing off their properties and erecting the necessary signage.

“Property owners can also secure the services of a private security services company to monitor and guard against invasions on their property.”

Motsamai is organising an urgent meeting with the relevant stakeholders including affected property owners, POPS, SAPS and the department of public safety to discuss and find long-term solutions to this matter.

“Midvaal Local Municipality condemns these land invasion threats as it is not aimed at addressing the housing plight of our communities but rather an enrichment scheme that will benefit criminals and the exploitation of our communities.”

This article first appeared on Sedibeng Ster and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
IN PICS: Tempers flare between Endlovini residents, farmers at attempted ‘land invasion’ 17.8.2020
Maile stresses there have been no evictions, and no land invasions either 21.4.2020
DA accuses ANC councillor of charging R3 per house to get food parcels 20.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Why we must all become insurgent citizens

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000


today in print

Read Today's edition