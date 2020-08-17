Government 17.8.2020 08:20 pm

Motsoaledi hands over amended birth certificate for child who was to lose R8m in foreign inheritance

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Image: SAgovnews / Twitter

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has handed over the amended birth certificate of a minor child who was about to lose out on a R8 million foreign inheritance.

Motsoaledi took over the matter after officials at the department disregarded a court order granted in November last year.

On Monday, he said the child’s application was delayed due to the conduct of some officials.

Motsoaledi has also met with the mother of the child and apologised for the delay in implementing the court order and for the manner in which she was treated by the officials at the Centurion Home Affairs offices.

“I am pleased that the matter has been finalised and the document was issued. It is important that citizens become aware that the department is committed to resolving such cases. I would like to apologise profusely to the mother and the nation for the pain she went through. I am also happy that she has accepted the apology.”

Motsoaledi is awaiting the report on the investigation into the conduct of the officials and failure to comply with the court order issued by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to amend the birth certificate.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against any official found to have flouted the policies and codes governing the civil service.”

He previously lambasted the conduct of officials involved in the matter as totally unacceptable and falling far too short of standards set by the Constitution and policies of the government.

“Laziness, treating members of the public with disdain and failure to uphold the law have no place in such a crucial department charged with the constitutional and statutory responsibility to issue documents that empower and change the lives of people,” said Motsoaledi.

The child’s mother had been married to German-born Unisa professor Hans Schulze who adopted the child shortly before his death from cancer last year, according to Timeslive.

It reported a German court would consider the child’s claim as long as Schulze was listed as her father on her birth certificate.

