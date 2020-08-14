Government 14.8.2020 06:13 pm

Cele ‘has no idea’ about the banning or unbanning of tobacco and liquor sales

News24 Wire
Cele ‘has no idea’ about the banning or unbanning of tobacco and liquor sales

South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele briefs media about lockdown regulations, 11 June 2020. Picture GCIS

Ramaphosa is said to have chaired meetings of the NCCC and Cabinet on Tuesday, where the overwhelming argument was in favour of fully reopening the economy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele would not be drawn into speculation over whether the lockdown levels would be lowered soon and the alcohol and tobacco ban lifted.

On Friday, Cele, who released the quarterly crime statistics, told the media he had no idea about the banning or unbanning of tobacco and liquor.

He said there would be a Cabinet briefing on Saturday and it would be presumptuous of him to comment on the matter beforehand.

The minister added his role was to enforce the decision once it had been made and he would wait to see what decision was taken.

Earlier this week, News24 reported the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and Cabinet were advised to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol and move the country to Level 2 of the nationwide lockdown.

Ramaphosa is said to have chaired meetings of the NCCC and Cabinet on Tuesday, where the overwhelming argument was in favour of fully reopening the economy.

This was reportedly because, recently, fewer confirmed daily Covid-19 cases had been reported.

Four sources told News24 the economic devastation of the cigarette sales ban could no longer be justified. The country has lost billions of rand in tax revenue as a result of it and the illegal selling of cigarettes has flourished.

The same argument was made for the reinstated alcohol ban that has been in place for the last month.

The discussion relating to the full reopening of the economy was first held on Sunday at an extended meeting of the Forum of South African Directors-General (Fosad).

Natjoints, which is co-chaired by the police and the defence department, was also part of that meeting, where they processed the latest reports related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We need to talk about alcohol, Cele says in crime stats presentation 14.8.2020
Booze, smokes and travel: Ramaphosa’s expected Level 2 address gets mixed reactions 14.8.2020
NDZ and Cyril’s sneaky booze ban 13.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flooding, chilly weather coming this weekend as cold front hits SA

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe


today in print

Read Today's edition