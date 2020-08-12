Ramaphosa places PSC director-general on precautionary suspension – with full pay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Public Service Commission (PSC) director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana on precautionary suspension.

Ramaphosa informed Mamphiswana on 6 August that his suspension, with full pay, took effect immediately.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said Mamphiswana’s suspension does not in any way constitute a judgment on the part of the president.

“This is a precautionary suspension in terms of the Disciplinary Code and Procedures for Members of the Senior Management Services (SMS) contained in Chapter 7 of the SMS Handbook for the public service.

“In terms of a Presidential Minute dated 27 February, the President delegated to the Minister of Public Service and Administration (Senzo Mchunu) the power to investigate if there was any improper conduct during the filling of a vacancy within the department,” Seale said.

Mamphiswana is at the centre of a probe after he fraudulently hired the mother of his child as a director at the entity.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed in February by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate media reports that Mamphiswana had in December 2019 illegally appointed the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, to the position of chief director for professional ethics.

Sethene found the appointment of Mogwe was the result of “nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud”.

Ramaphosa received a report on the investigation as he is the executive authority designated by law to deal with career incidents, including disciplinary matters, pertaining to directors-general.

“The report submitted to the President has recommended that the President institute formal disciplinary action against Dr Mamphiswana. The President subsequently advised the director-general of his intention to place him on precautionary suspension. Following written representations by Dr Mamphiswana, the President decided to proceed with the precautionary suspension,” Seale said.

Ramaphosa has also delegated Mchunu to initiate disciplinary processes against Mamphiswana in terms of the “Disciplinary Code applicable to heads of department”.

Mchunu has also been delegated to deal with all matters pertaining to the disciplinary hearing.

“And its outcome, including, but not limited to – in the event of a guilty finding at the hearing – the implementation of the sanction pronounced by the chairperson at the hearing,” Seale said.

