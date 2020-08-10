Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company – health ministry

Rumours that Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize owns a PPE manufacturing company have been quashed by the Ministry of Health.

On Monday, the Ministry revealed that a message circulating on several social media platforms claimed that Mkhize was involved in personal protective equipment manufacturing and owned a company that manufactured PPE.

“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in Minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE,” the Ministry added.

They said they hoped those involved in creating and spreading the rumours “will take the opportunity to immediately remove the content from their platforms and issue an apology to the Minister and to the public for advancing fake news.”

Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni called for all PPE contracts to be made public, amid reports of corruption involving government officials.

Investigations into who won tenders, who the competitors were in being awarded contracts for PPE, and why the losing companies lost, are being insisted on by Mboweni.

National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said new procurement protocols are now being considered, to “eliminate” the chances of corruption.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.