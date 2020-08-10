Government 10.8.2020 08:30 am

Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company – health ministry

Citizen reporter
Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company – health ministry

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize during a visit at Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A message circulating on several social media platforms claimed that Mkhize was involved in personal protective equipment manufacturing and owned a company that manufactured PPE. 

Rumours that Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize owns a PPE manufacturing company have been quashed by the Ministry of Health. 

On Monday, the Ministry revealed that a message circulating on several social media platforms claimed that Mkhize was involved in personal protective equipment manufacturing and owned a company that manufactured PPE. 

“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in Minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE,” the Ministry added. 

They said they hoped those involved in creating and spreading the rumours “will take the opportunity to immediately remove the content from their platforms and issue an apology to the Minister and to the public for advancing fake news.”

Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni called for all PPE contracts to be made public, amid reports of corruption involving government officials. 

Investigations into who won tenders, who the competitors were in being awarded contracts for PPE, and why the losing companies lost, are being insisted on by Mboweni.

National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said new procurement protocols are now being considered, to “eliminate” the chances of corruption. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mkhize shocked by ‘shabby, shack tent’ parking lot ‘flu clinic’ where elderly died 8.8.2020
Probe launched at Tshwane hospital after doctor dies of Covid-19 7.8.2020
‘Don’t relax yet’, warns Makhura, despite Gauteng’s 70% recovery rate 7.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition