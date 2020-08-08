Randfontein sewage treatment plant gets upgrade

A long overdue upgrade of the Randfontein waste water treatment works to remove contaminants and waste released in to the environment will benefit more than 90,000 households in Randfontein on the West Rand.

Minister of Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu said she was impressed by the work done since her previous visit in April last year. Sisulu said the sewage network on the West Rand had been a concern for some time because of the negligence of infrastructure and the lack of equipment.

“Without this system, there is nowhere else our waste water will be used. We often find the waste water on our streets and residents complaining about the smell of the water which poses a health risk,” Sisulu said.

“With the new system in place, we are requesting for the municipality to ensure the overseeing of this project is done by a dedicated employee. What has happened in the past is completely unacceptable. Part of our blueprint is to protect the cables from theft, breakdowns and ageing of equipment.”

Sisulu thanked AGT Water and Sanitation, Mihandzu Consulting and Project Management, Rand West Municipality, the department of water and sanitation and the locals from West Rand for completing this project within a short space of time.

AGT Water and Sanitation director Francois van Vuuren said the project cost about R40 million. He said the treatment works would serve a population of about 90,000, which is estimated to grow to 104,526 by the year 2027.

“The waste is sent down to the chain reactor where the purification process happens. This involves the disinfection of waste to release to the municipalities to the environment for use,” Van Vuuren said.

“The treatment capacity was constructed to process 19 megalitres per day.”

Local resident Mathapelo Saaiman said the plant was in a much better condition than before. I was one of the people who assisted in cutting the grass,” Saaiman said. “The results are rewarding because of the amount of water which will be saved.”

– sonrin@citizen.co.za

