The newly appointed United Nations Special Rapporteur on health rights, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, says lack of funding for organisations fighting gender-based violence is the main factor undermining efforts to end the scourge in SA. Mofokeng said government needed to put its money where its mouth was. “For all the years from 2012 to 2019, we have been saying South Africa needs a well coordinated, victim-centred response by all affected departments and civil society. You can have all the plans, but you have to put money ahead if you are to fight this disease.” She said there must be social and...

The newly appointed United Nations Special Rapporteur on health rights, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, says lack of funding for organisations fighting gender-based violence is the main factor undermining efforts to end the scourge in SA. Mofokeng said government needed to put its money where its mouth was.

“For all the years from 2012 to 2019, we have been saying South Africa needs a well coordinated, victim-centred response by all affected departments and civil society. You can have all the plans, but you have to put money ahead if you are to fight this disease.”

She said there must be social and judicial consequences for perpetrators of violence. That would happen if all role players worked together in a coordinated manner and sufficient funding was made available.

Mofokeng, speaking as commissioner in charge of sexual reproduction, health rights and international instruments at the Commission on Gender Equality (CGE), said National Treasury must stop cutting the budget to CGE and civil society organisations dealing with gender-based violence (GBV).

She said state organs such as the police, the prosecuting authority, magistrates and even the government often undermined the anti-GBV effort through their actions or inactions. The fact that gender civil society groups were not treated as essential services during Level 5 of the lockdown meant victims had nowhere to turn. Victims of gender-based violence were further victimised by police when they laid charges and traumatised when they had to leave their families to stay at shelters.

“We talk about numbers every day, but what are we doing about this problem? These statistics mean nothing until we act on them. These statistics need be made available so we can adjust our programmes and make them relevant for effectiveness.”

Reacting to the crime statistics released last week by Minister of Police Bheki Cele for the 2019-20 period showing a rise of 1.7% in sexual offences, she said: “Treasury needs to be told they can’t cut budgets aiming to fight gender-based violence, instead they must be increased. The community organisations must be funded and the women who run them must be trained.”

There was also a need to look at prevention strategies, including educating children at school on values. Similarly adults had to be informed about their rights and choices, while messaging content in the media must be in line with the rights of women and children.

“Media can’t be blaming and shaming victims. Police need to do thorough detective work, including DNA processing, and ensure dockets do not go missing. The magistrates have to understand the significance of the problem and the National Prosecuting Authority must prosecute properly. All must work at the same time,” she said.

In most cases, there were no forensic nurses, no social workers or a psychologist at victim centres.

“The system is not geared to assist the survivor,” Mofokeng added.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.