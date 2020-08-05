Government 5.8.2020 05:06 am

More outrage over Limpopo’s ‘R64,000’ shacks

Alex Matlala
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha. Photo: Gallo Images

The handing over of shacks instead of RDP houses to the poor people of Tzaneen at the weekend has raised more controversy, with many accusing Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha and MEC for cooperative governance Basiko Makamu being criticised.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, the South African Communist Party and the ANC Youth League have since branded the move an insult to the poor. The backlash on Mathabatha and Makamu comes after the two recently unveiled a human settlement project poised to offer temporary residence to the poor people who lived at the Talana hostel.


The recipients were people working in Tzaneen, with low income, but live in the hostel to be closer to their workplaces. About 40 people, mostly from Relela, Motupa, Tickyline, Nwamitwa, Lephepane, Lenyenye, Kgapane and Nkowankowa, received the shacks from the premier and the MEC.

Speaking during the handover, Makamu said the R2.4 million project had cost the government R64,000 for each shack. Makamu said the move aimed to ensure that people in the hostel observed social distancing while in the hostel or shacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The intention of these housing units is to provide a safer and secure human settlement environment. This has been done to create more space in the current informal settlement,” he said.

Mathabatha said once the construction of the units was completed, the shacks would be used at other areas in case of disaster.

