Government 4.8.2020

Tourism department makes list of R200m relief fund beneficiaries public

Citizen reporter
Tourism Minister Kubayi-Ngubane addresses the media on Covid-19 level 3 regulations | Image: Screenshot (Facebook)

A total of 1,017 businesses from Gauteng and 967 from the Western Cape were supported by the relief fund.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has made public a list of small, medium and micro enterprises who benefited through the Tourism Relief Funding.

4000 businesses negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic benefitted from the R200 million relief fund capped at R50,000.

“Many of the business have utilised the fund to subsidise expenses towards fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure costs items. Allocation of funds to ordinary South Africans, was conducted in line with government policies and ensured that the benefit is spread geographically across the country to cover even businesses in small villages and townships,” said Kubayi-Ngubane in a statement.

Below is the provincial breakdown across sub-sectors of accommodation, hospitality and travel services:
Eastern Cape – 457
Free State – 134
Gauteng – 1,017
KwaZulu-Natal – 607
Limpopo – 294
Mpumalanga – 238
North West – 162
Northern Cape – 124
Western Cape – 967

“As government, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders in whatever way we can, as we understand that these are extremely difficult times for the sector and this situation demands that we work together to weather the storm going forward.”

The full list can be accessed on www.tourism.gov.za




