Joburg mayor appoints councillor to temporarily replace Loyiso Masuku

In the absence of embattled senior ANC Johannesburg councillor Loyiso Masuku, mayor Geoff Makhubo has announced the appointment of councillor Mally Mokoena as the acting member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for group corporate and shared services.

Makhubo also said councillor Mpho Moerane, the current MMC for environment and infrastructure services, has been appointed as the acting leader of executive business in the council, a position ordinarily held by Masuku.

Masuku was granted leave on Friday.

“The… appointments are intended to ensure that the work of the City continues without hindrance and the councillors appointed bring the requisite experience to seamlessly assist in the two portfolios while Masuku is on leave,” he said in a statement.

He added that he was steadfast in the resolve to be an administration that acts against corruption and promotes good and clean governance.

Masuku has been embroiled in a personal protective equipment (PPE) saga involving her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and her husband, Madzikane II Diko.

It was reported that a R125 million tender was awarded to Diko’s husband.

News24 also revealed that Loyiso Masuku and Diko were co-directors of a company they joined in May 2019.The Masukus were ordered by the ANC in the province to take a leave of absence.

