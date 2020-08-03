Hawks make several appointments to top management

The Directorate for Priority Crime investigation, known as the Hawks, have made several appointments in their top management structures, which is expected to bring “committed leadership and stability” to the crime fighting organisation.

In a statement on Sunday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the appointments, which include three provincial heads, came into effect from 1 August.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, said the appointments of the provincial heads have been made following the necessary selection process and subsequently the concurrence with Cabinet as provided for in terms of Section 17CA(6) of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Act 68 of 1995.

Lebeya urged the management team and all Hawks members to support the new appointees in ensuring and realising the directorate’s mandate, which is to prevent, combat and investigate national priority offences, such as serious organised crime, serious commercial crime and serious corruption.

Gauteng

Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa has been appointed as the Hawks’ provincial head in Gauteng.

Kadwa joined SAPS in 1985 and holds a National Diploma in Police Administration. He has also completed courses in regional drug enforcement, major case management and executive development learning.

He previously held the position of section head of operations with the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. He was appointed to this position in 2007.

Eastern Cape

Major-General Obed Ngwenya has been appointed as the Hawks’ provincial head in the Eastern Cape.

Mulaudzi said Ngwenya has served in the police force for more than 30 years and holds an MTech in Forensic Investigation.

He was previously the provincial commander of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Mpumalanga.

KwaZulu-Natal

Major-General Lesetja Senona has been appointed as the provincial head in KwaZulu-Natal.

Senona joined SAPS in 1985 and holds a BTech in Policing. He previously held the position of section head of project investigations at SAPS, where he was appointed in 2017.

Also, Brigadier Msizi Nyuswa was appointed as the new provincial commander of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nyuswa has been with SAPS for more than 30 years and holds a National Diploma in Police Administration, BTech in Policing, Bachelor of Law and an MTech in Forensic and Investigative Auditing.

Western Cape

Brigadier Trevor Hoys has been appointed the new provincial commander of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in the Western Cape.

Hoys joined the SAPS in 1995. He holds a National Diploma in Policing as well as a BTech in Policing.

More appointments

Other appointments include Brigadier Mafiwa Mmekwa, who will be heading the Specialised Forensic Analysis unit at the head office in Pretoria, while Brigadier Thipe Rapholo has been appointed to the same division.

Brigadier Frederick Smith will head the Tactical Operations unit at the Hawks, while Brigadier Rasekaka Makuoane has been appointed as the new section head of the Economic Protected Resources unit, based at the head office in Pretoria.

