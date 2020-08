A faction of ANC councilors in Johannesburg is behind a fierce campaign to have Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s wife Loyiso Masuku removed from the council, citing a slew of nepotism and corruption allegations, according to sources. This as the official opposition was calling for an investigation into several appointments in the city believed to have been irregular. Loyiso, a member of the mayoral committee in Joburg, has recently been named as an alleged accomplice in the alleged awarding of a PPE (personal protective equipment) tender involving presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband King Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko. But...

A faction of ANC councilors in Johannesburg is behind a fierce campaign to have Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s wife Loyiso Masuku removed from the council, citing a slew of nepotism and corruption allegations, according to sources.

This as the official opposition was calling for an investigation into several appointments in the city believed to have been irregular. Loyiso, a member of the mayoral committee in Joburg, has recently been named as an alleged accomplice in the alleged awarding of a PPE (personal protective equipment) tender involving presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband King Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko.

But just before that, a WhatsApp message being circulated among ANC branch members and local leadership calls for an investigation into Loyiso’s involvement in three recent political appointments in local government. The councillors behind the circulated message were calling for an investigation into the appointment of the executive director for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Ntombizanele Katembo, and how two other new appointees came to land their jobs.

MEC Bandile declined to comment, while his wife could not be reached for comment.

Incidentally, Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader Leah Knott confirmed at least one of the appointments have been brought into question because it was not approved in council. “What isn’t stating is that the appointment must be approved by the council before it is confirmed. That has not happened,” said Knott. But a source working closely with the embattled officials claims this was all a campaign to smear Loyiso’s name.

One source said this faction was “threatened by her popularity and work ethic”. Another source said the claims were motivated by “factional battles”.

The allegations come days after Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo acceded to Loyiso’s request to go on special leave following her alleged involvement in the PPE scandal.

– simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.