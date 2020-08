Sentech board member Mxolisi Tsika has come out with guns blazing against accusations that he was fired at Buffalo City Metro for corruption and sexual harassment. Tsika, who is the former city manager of the Eastern Cape metro, said the findings and charges of misconduct and his dismissal by a disciplinary committee were set aside by the Buffalo City council on 9 December 2008. “I didn’t know what the charges were, as the hearing proceeded without me. I was not given an opportunity to defend myself,” Tsika said. He was fired in a hastily convened hearing after he objected to...

Sentech board member Mxolisi Tsika has come out with guns blazing against accusations that he was fired at Buffalo City Metro for corruption and sexual harassment. Tsika, who is the former city manager of the Eastern Cape metro, said the findings and charges of misconduct and his dismissal by a disciplinary committee were set aside by the Buffalo City council on 9 December 2008.

“I didn’t know what the charges were, as the hearing proceeded without me. I was not given an opportunity to defend myself,” Tsika said. He was fired in a hastily convened hearing after he objected to transgressions committed at the highest level at the municipality in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and breach of code of conduct for councillors.

He was reacting to claims that circulated on social media that he was fired by Buffalo City for sexual harassment. Tsika said he was exonerated in an appeal and that the appeal was upheld by the Buffalo City council in its meeting on 9 December 2008.

Tsika served Buffalo City from 1 May 2001, until 26 April 2008, and is a practising attorney in East London. He said he was surprised by the resurfacing of the allegations in an unrelated matter regarding the State Infrastructure Company. State telecommunications infrastructure entities Sentech and Broadband Infraco (BBI) are in the process of merging to form the envisaged State Infrastructure Company.

State telecommunications infrastructure entities Sentech and Broadband Infraco (BBI) are in the process of merging to form the envisaged State Infrastructure Company. Tsika and Prince Thandisizwe Diko of AmaBhaca were appointed to fill vacancies on the Sentech board by Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abra-hams last year.

One of the Facebook readers, Phapano Phasha, described the appointment of Diko and Tsika in addition to Lisa Tele and Malan-da Tonjeni – all from the Eastern Cape – as “kleptocracy”.Phasha questioned Diko’s IT experience and further claimed Tsika was fired as city manager at Buffalo City “for corruption and sexual harassment”.Tsika yesterday hit back at his detractors saying Phasha and others were being mischievous.

“There are people from other provinces on the board, but we were appointed by the minister to fill the vacancies,” he said. Sakhi Caga, former city councillor and acting mayor at the time, confirmed that Tsika was cleared of the charges. “As the council, we found that there was no substance and it happened at the time when there was political turmoil in Buffalo City,” said Caga.

“His monies that were withheld during the hearing due to him were released to him and he was paid.”Tsika showed The Citizen signed copies of the settlement agreement with Buffalo City and a certificate of service showing that his termination was reached on a “mutually agreed basis”. He was paid the termination remuneration and compensated for his legal cost of challenging the dismissal and all interests accrued. The agreement was signed by then Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, Tsika and four witnesses.– ericn@citizen.co.za

