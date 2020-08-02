Government 2.8.2020 08:55 pm

Nothing to worry about – Deputy President David Mabuza is doing well

Citizen reporter
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency(ANA)

There had been rumours that Mabuza was not doing well, the reason for his absence in public.

The Office of the Deputy President, David Mabuza has assured concerned South Africans that his health is nothing to worry about.

“We would like to assure South Africans that the deputy president is at home and well. Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour.”

Twitter was quick to react to the statement:



