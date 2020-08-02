Nothing to worry about – Deputy President David Mabuza is doing well

The Office of the Deputy President, David Mabuza has assured concerned South Africans that his health is nothing to worry about.

“We would like to assure South Africans that the deputy president is at home and well. Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour.”

There had been rumours that Mabuza was not doing well, the reason for his absence in public.

Twitter was quick to react to the statement:

Haibo… Kanti we still have the Deputy President, aiii mina I didn’t know shame. pic.twitter.com/7cFNmSy0ng — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 2, 2020





Concerned citizens that have a direct line? The same concerned citizens that hope he’s not spilling the beans? Can’t be the South Africans on the ground, who know what he’s all about, as he’s just another corrupt member of the anc. — chanti-like-dad-says-it (@chantelle4u) August 2, 2020

So he’s at home but earning his salary every month for doing nothing — Mshana (@ZamaNyathi7) August 2, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.