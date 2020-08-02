ANC’s Boy Mamabolo to face disciplinary process after threatening to shoot journalist

The ANC Parliamentary Caucus has announced the it will take “firm action through an internal disciplinary process” against ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who threatened Sunday World Journalist Ngwako Malatji.

This follows after a recording of a conversation between Mamabolo and Sunday World journalist, Ngwako Malatji, was released by the newspaper in which the MP swears at the journalist and threatens to shoot him.

“We denounce the alleged unbecoming behaviour of the ANC Member of Parliament. As an MP, Cde Mamabolo is bound by the Oath of Office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa,” the ANC’s Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, said in a statement.

“At all times, the ANC Caucus has strived to maintain a cordial relationship with members of the media and respects the Constitutional values and Bill of Rights, including freedom of expression as well as the freedom of the press and other media to do its work.”

Majodina said that he had referred the matter to the National Caucus Disciplinary Committee on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, Mamabolo threatened to shoot the reporter and “kick his testicles after accusing him of writing “sh**t’’ (sic) about him”.

It added that Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the politician at the Mondeor police station in Joburg.

“The ANC Caucus will communicate the outcomes of the disciplinary process in due course. We also note that Mr Malatji opened a case against Mamabolo and we will allow the law to take its course,” Majodina said.

