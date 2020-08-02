Government 2.8.2020 09:12 am

Visas for foreigners in SA extended in last-minute lifeline

News24 Wire
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Neil McCartney

Foreign nationals in South Africa with expired visas have been given a reprieve by the minister of home affairs.

This has been offered by government as a gesture of understanding due to the national lockdown.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has issued official “Directions”, in line with the National State of Disaster Regulations, extending the validity period of legally-issued visas which expired during the lockdown period to 31 October 2020.

His office said: “The Directions extend the initial validity period from 31 July 2020 to 31 October 2020. This means that lawfully issued visas which expired from 15 February and during the period of the lock-down are deemed to be valid until the end of October 2020.”

The previous reprieve was issued on 14 April, in which expired visas were extended until 31 July.

Motsoaledi’s latest announcement now extends this for three months more.

News24 Wire

