CoJ promises to write off debt to fix billing system

Government 2 mins ago

R30 billion unpaid residential bills ‘worsened during the lockdown’.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
30 Jul 2020
04:49:56 AM
Skyline view of Johannesburg. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

The City of Joburg has effectively admitted its billing system is a mess and promised to fix it by writing off your debt – if you have a long-standing unresolved query. Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said it would be “unreasonable” for the city to try to pursue a debt it has itself been unable to resolve. His comments came in the wake of an admission that Johannesburg has R30 billion in unpaid residential debt, which has worsened during the lockdown, as well as an ongoing crisis of incorrect accounts affecting hundreds of residents who were still liable despite their insistence...

