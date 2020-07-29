Government 29.7.2020 04:24 pm

Public works DG implicated in alleged fraud linked to state funerals suspended

Citizen reporter
GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille, 25 May 2019. Picture: GCIS

The DG has been placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the disciplinary process against him. 

The director-general of the department of public works and infrastructure, Advocate Sam Vukela, who is implicated in fraud linked to state funerals has been placed on precautionary suspension.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, confirmed Vukela’s suspension in a statement on Wednesday.

Vukela is among several officials implicated in a forensic investigation report into alleged fraudulent contract management and irregular payments in the planning of state funerals for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Dr Zola Skweyiya and ambassador Billy Modise.

De Lille said Vukela was placed on suspension on Tuesday effective on Wednesday and that he will be on suspension “pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes against” him.

De Lille said: “This action follows from a Minute I received from President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 March 2020 to inform me of his decision to delegate his powers to the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to initiate disciplinary processes against the Director-General, Adv Sam Vukela.

“This process follows reports I received into two investigations:

“1: A report by Price WaterHouse Coopers (PWC) which investigated allegations of irregularities related to the provision of moveable infrastructure for official funerals; and

“2. A report by the Public Service Commission which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the Senior Management Service of the Department.

“I sought legal advice and assistance to start the process as directed in the minute of the President.

“An internal disciplinary process that will be chaired by a senior advocate will be convened in due course.

“In order to protect the integrity of the process, no further comment will be made to the media until the process has been concluded.”

