Government 27.7.2020 04:38 am

‘Mr Consequence Management’ on the warpath

Alex Matlala
Sekhukhune district municipality Mayor Stan Ramaila. Picture: Twitter / @RoadsAgency

‘When I came in as executive mayor…back in 2016, I told them that fraud and corruption, maladministration and tender irregularities will soon be a thing of the past.’

The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has put its acting municipal manager on special leave following allegations of
irregular awarding of Covid-19 relief tenders amounting to R26 million.

For two weeks, acting municipal manager Mpho Mofokeng was on leave after allegedly testing positive for Covid -19.

On his return, mayor Keamotseng Stan Ramaila sent him a letter demanding an explanation as to why he had allowed this to happen.

Popularly known as “Mr Consequence Management”, Ramaila further ordered the acting director, deputy director, the manager in infrastructure and water services department and the manager of supply chain management unit to also explain their involvement in writing.

“When I came in as executive mayor … back in 2016, I told them that fraud and corruption, maladministration and tender irregularities will soon be a thing of the past,” said Ramaila.

A high-powered task team, comprising senior municipal personnel, members of the mayoral committee and legal experts has been formed to investigate the matter.

