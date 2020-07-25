312 constables identified for placement at child protection and sexual offence units

It was up to former police officials who had resigned with an honourable discharge to fill the gap left by this year’s recruitment process which had been hobbled by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“If you left otherwise, please, don’t look at us,” Minister Bheki Cele said yesterday during the budget vote for the police.

Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya, Deputy National Commissioner: Human Resource Management, said at last year’s recruitment indaba in July, it was decided to recruit 7,000 new people into the police for 2020, for which more than 500,000 applications were received.

The process was at an advanced stage with only one round of assessments to go before the national lockdown.

Mgwenya noted 500 posts had been opened for returning members, who had the advantage of already having completed basic training.

“We will be able to immediately deploy them,” Mgwenya said, and noted however they would be vetted as a matter of course to weed out “wrong elements.”

Former members would also go on a refresher course where the need was identified.

Cele said, meanwhile, that in responding to gender-based violence, the SA Police Service has prioritised the resourcing of the family violence, child protection and sexual offence units and other related mandates.

He said during the 2020/21 financial year emphasis will be placed on the units and gender-based violence. He said R15 million will be prioritised towards the direct resourcing of goods and services, vehicle procurements as well as other equipment.

“Family violence, child protection and sexual offence units continues to secure harsh sentences and multiple life imprisonments for GBV-related cases.”

Cele said there has been significant progress in the capacitating of family violence, child protection and sexual offence units across the country.

To date 312 of the 4,971 trainee Constables who had completed their specialised training have been identified for placement at the 185 family violence, child protection and sexual offence units across the country.

“Of the current investigation capacity within family violence, child protection and sexual offence units, 148 have been trained on the family violence, child protection and sexual offence learning programme.

“To this end, the Civilian Secretariat for police service regularly monitors and evaluates SAPS implementation of gender-based violence related policies and legislation.

“Currently, the department is monitoring implementation of the Domestic Violence Act and of the Sexual Offences Act by the police. The aim is to assist the SAPS to improve its response mechanisms to reported incidents of gender-based violence.”

– Additional reporting by SAnews.gov

