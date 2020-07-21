Ramaphosa signs Border Management Authority Bill of 2020 into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Border Management Authority Bill of 2020 into law, effective from today.

The legislation will implement an integrated and well-coordinated border management service that will ensure secure travel and legitimate trade in accordance with the Constitution and international and domestic law, says Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko in a statement.

“The new Border Management Authority will, as an objective of the Act, replace the current challenge of different agencies and organs of government all playing different roles in managing aspects of border control.

“The integrated Authority will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Republic and ensure effective and efficient border law enforcement functions at ports of entry and borders.

“The new law provides for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority, the appointment of its Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners and officials.”

The new law also specifies conditions of service, functions and powers to these officials and provides for the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee, Border Technical Committee and advisory committees.

“The legislation therefore contributes to the security of the country and the integrity and ease of trade and the general movement of persons and goods in and out of the country,” concludes the statement.

