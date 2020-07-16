Former Ipid head McBride to lead SSA Foreign Branch

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Robert McBride has been appointed as the director of the Foreign Branch of the State Security Agency.

McBride’s term as Ipid director ended in March last year, after the Fifth Parliament’s portfolio committee on police controversially resolved to not extend his contract.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has now approved his new appointment, the State Security ministry said in a statement.

“The President approved the appointment in terms of section 8(1) of the Intelligence Services Act, 65 of 2002. Mr. McBride has been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.”

Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo says McBride’s appointment will serve to bring organisational stability at the State Security Agency.

“The work to implement the recommendations of the High Level Panel on the State Security Agency is proceeding steadily and this appointment is one of the critical steps towards the journey to rebuild the agency,” she said.

Also a former chief of the Metropolitan Police for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, McBride brings a wealth of experience in the security services.

“Minister Dlodlo welcomes Mr. McBride to his new position and wishes him well for his tenure in the agency. She also expresses her sincere thanks to the President for filling this position, which has been vacant for about four years.”

