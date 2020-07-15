WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa hosts virtual imbizo on coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently interacting with communities across the nation through his second virtual Presidential Imbizo on coronavirus.

According to the presidency, the Presidential Imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Members of the public can submit their questions to Ramaphosa through the following call line: +27 78 799 4480.

Watch the imbizo below, courtesy of the SABC:

