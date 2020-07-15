Government 15.7.2020 06:16 pm

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa hosts virtual imbizo on coronavirus

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 12 July 2020. Picture: GCIS

This is the president’s second imbizo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently interacting with communities across the nation through his second virtual Presidential Imbizo on coronavirus.

According to the presidency, the Presidential Imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Members of the public can submit their questions to Ramaphosa through the following call line: +27 78 799 4480.

Watch the imbizo below, courtesy of the SABC:

