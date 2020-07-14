Mogale City municipality increase electricity, water tariffs

The Mogale City Local Municipality has announced a number of tariff increases which came into effect as of 1 July to mark the beginning of the municipal financial year.

According to a statement released by the municipality, these increases will reflect on consumers’ accounts at the end of this month.

The 2020/ 2021 tariffs increase summary:

Electricity increased by 6.22%; this following the previous 2019/2020 increase of 13.07%

Water increased by 6.6%; this following the previous 2019/2020 increase of 7.9%. Beyond the initial free 6 kilolitres (kl), residential usage of 1-6kl will increase from R16 to R17, 7-15kl from R21 to R22, 16-30kl from R26 to R28, 31-45kl from R30 to R32, 46-60kl from R35 to R38, and 61kl and above from R36 to R39, according to figures provided by the municipality (considering that amounts were rounded off in the tabled budget).

Sanitation increased by 6.6%; this following the previous 2019/ 2020 increase of 7.9%

Refuse removal increased by 6%; this following the previous 2019/ 2020 increase of 6%. The cost of the removal of one domestic 240-litre container, once a week per month will increase from R164 to R176 (considering that amounts were rounded off in the tabled budget).

The municipality further noted that there will be no increase in property rates and that a special Covid-19 rebate of -10% had been approved for all ratepayers.

The specifics of this rebate will be published once the municipality has released the information. For a more detailed breakdown of this year’s tariffs, please click here.

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg has passed its budget for the 2020/2021 financial year and the 2022 to 2023 medium term.

This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration if the budget was not passed by Friday.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo tabled the approved budget stating that the city has R68.1 billion, which included its operation budget which stands at R60.6 billion and a capital budget of R7.5 billion.

Matongo announced that property rate tariffs would be increased by 4%, water tariffs would increase by 6.6% and electricity tariffs would rise by 6.23%.

He described the budget as balanced, insisting that the city had taken its response to the Covid-19 impact into account.

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission.

