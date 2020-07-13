Government 13.7.2020 07:14 pm

Free State and Limpopo provincial offices closed due to positive Covid-19 case

Citizen reporter
Free State and Limpopo provincial offices closed due to positive Covid-19 case

Photo: iStock

The provincial office in Limpopo has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The department will, in the meantime, decontaminate the building and establish contact tracing.

Employees who have been in contact with the affected employee have gone into mandatory self-isolation, said the department in a statement.

Chief Director Provincial Operations, Johanna Machaba said: “This is the first recorded incident in the department and it is an eye opener on the seriousness of the virus. We therefore urge all employees to act with caution and to ensure that they stay safe by following the necessary precautionary measures at all times. On behalf of all managers, I wish the official a speedy recovery.”

Machaba urged employees who present flue like symptoms to stay at home until they recover and commended managers for responding to the report with speed.

This as the department of employment and labour in the Free State closed its provincial office due to an official testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Emily Maneli, Chief Director: Provincial Operations in the province, the infected official interacted with various officials from different sub-sections due to work-related activities. This has led to 10 officials having to take time off work for mandatory quarantine.

According to Maneli, this was not the first positive case for the Provincial Office.

Thobile Lamati, Director-General of the department, said: “Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible.”

The office will reopen on Monday.

