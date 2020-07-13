Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, has died

Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, the youngest daughter of Struggle heroes former president Nelson Mandela and his second wife, Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59.

Mandela-Hlongwane was South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” the SABC said in a news bulletin.

This is a developing story which will be updated when more information becomes available.

