Police in Limpopo are investigating allegations of fraud and corruption in the Sekhukhune district municipality after the disappearance of R19.6 million over less than two years. In October 2018, about R5.4 million disappeared without a trace from municipal accounts. The money was allegedly paid into the accounts of several service providers. This was followed by the R2.2 million in February 2019, which was allegedly paid double to a service provider who had been contracted by the municipality. Another R12 million was also found to have been paid into other wrong accounts by municipal officials. About R26 million was intercepted minutes...

Police in Limpopo are investigating allegations of fraud and corruption in the Sekhukhune district municipality after the disappearance of R19.6 million over less than two years.

In October 2018, about R5.4 million disappeared without a trace from municipal accounts. The money was allegedly paid into the accounts of several service providers.

This was followed by the R2.2 million in February 2019, which was allegedly paid double to a service provider who had been contracted by the municipality. Another R12 million was also found to have been paid into other wrong accounts by municipal officials.

About R26 million was intercepted minutes before being paid to a string of service providers contracted by the municipality, two days after they had been appointed and without the jobs being done.

These irregularities took place at times when executive mayor Keamotseng Stan Ramaila was off sick or out of the country on official business. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said yesterday: “We can confirm that a case of fraud and corruption has been opened against the municipality concerned.

“The case was opened last week at the Groblersdal police station in the Sekhukhune region of Limpopo.” Limpopo police are not the only ones investigating the municipality.

Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit had also been approached to look into similar allegations. “We have been approached and asked to look into the allegations.

“We will, however, make our own investigations and send our findings to President Cyril Ramaphosa through the department of justice for approval.

“If the president believes the allegations levelled against the institution hold water and warrant investigations, he will then sign off the investigations, the findings of which will be sent to his office,” said Kganyago.

Ramaila said he had appointed a specisal task team – comprising members of the mayoral committee, corporate services and legal services – to begin an internal investigation.

“I have given the committee 14 working days to investigate this and bring a report to my office before I take action. “We cannot sit on our laurels and watch when criminals make this municipality their hatching ground.

“I can now promise you that heads are going to roll. “We want to use this and all the other cases we have to those doubting Thomas’ that fraud and corruption have no leg to stand on in our municipality

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.