Government 6.7.2020 09:14 am

SA Post Office continues to experience delivery delays

Tamlyn Jolly
A view of a South African Post Office sign outside the Industria Post Office. Picture: Michel Bega

The South African Post Office cautions that mail processing is not optimal under Level 3 lockdown regulations.

The South African Post Office has pointed out that current mail processing cannot take place at the normal rate under Level 3 lockdown regulations, causing delays, particularly relating to international items.

Owing to social distancing regulations, only a third of the workforce may be present on the sorting floor at the same time at many Post Offices, resulting in crews not operating at optimal level.

Transport to and from other countries is also irregular at this time with no regular scheduled flights, which has a  knock-on effect on mail leaving the country.

The Post Office said customers could rest assured that their items were not lost and would be delivered.

It apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding during these difficult times.

