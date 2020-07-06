SA Post Office continues to experience delivery delays

The South African Post Office has pointed out that current mail processing cannot take place at the normal rate under Level 3 lockdown regulations, causing delays, particularly relating to international items.

Owing to social distancing regulations, only a third of the workforce may be present on the sorting floor at the same time at many Post Offices, resulting in crews not operating at optimal level.

Transport to and from other countries is also irregular at this time with no regular scheduled flights, which has a knock-on effect on mail leaving the country.

The Post Office said customers could rest assured that their items were not lost and would be delivered.

It apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding during these difficult times.

This article first appeared on Zululand Observer and has been republished with permission.

