OR Tambo municipality probes R4.8m Covid-19 door-to-door campaign

The OR Tambo district municipality has launched an investigation into a leaked invoice for a Covid-19 door-to-door awareness campaign in the Eastern Cape.

According to invoices circulating on social media, Phathilizwi Training Institution invoiced the municipality just over R3 million on 21 May and R1.8 million on 26 May for speaking to 6,400 people in the area.

However, some people who were listed on the community workers’ forms told the Sunday Times they did not receive any information on Covid-19.

Another letter, dated 12 June, and signed by municipal manager Owen Hlazo, has been circulating on social media.

In the letter, Hlazo refuses to process the invoices until more information on the project is provided.

The letter reads in part: “I further observed that there are no detailed reports outlining what has been executed. Please note the service provider must submit a detailed report on the work done and the manner in which this has been executed, in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“We are informed that all the invoices in relation to Covid-19 pandemic will be submitted to Auditor General South Africa and National Treasury, hence the information required.”

Suspended Hlazo told Sunday Times he had not received the information he requested.

Municipal speaker Xolile Nkompela told the publication he had been assured that this matter had not been paid.

“My office wants to root out all corruption in this institution,” Nkompela was quoted as saying.

The Citizen contacted the phone number listed on the Phathilizwi Training Institution stamp and the phone was answered by a woman who said she was in no way connected to the institution, while the Sunday Times reported the phone of the owner of the institution was on Saturday answered by someone claiming to be a cousin of the owner, and told the publication he was not prepared to comment.

