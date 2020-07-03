Ekurhuleni reservoir nowhere near complete despite millions spent on project

Millions of rands have been spent on different contractors over the last four years, yet the Xhosa/Zulu Reservoir remains incomplete.
According to Nhlanhla Cebekhulu, the head of communications and media relations for the metro, “the reservoir foundation has 56 piles due to poor founding conditions.
“There was valid extension of time for the project caused by the design change which required an additional five piles that were not originally planned.
“Secondly, the project lost five weeks during Covid-19 shutdown and another three weeks to restart after construction resumption due to compliance with the newly gazetted Occupational Health Safety Regulations.’
In response to an enquiry in November, Cebekhulu said the completion date would be in May 2020.
“The anticipated completion date is now December 18, 2020,” he now says.
