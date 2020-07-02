R10m upgrade for Margate Airport
Zimasa Mgwili
At the sod turning ceremony for the Margate Airport upgrades are (from left) RNM councillor Hilton Boyland, Menzi Yengwa (Vumesa Consulting), RNM speaker Doctor Njoko, RNM mayor, Cynthia Mqwebu, Marcus Gonzalves (Gonzalves Construction), Economic Development Head of Department Khetha Zulu, Beauty Bango, Michael Helmand and Melusi Ndlovu (Vumesa Consulting) with RNM Margate councillor Lwazi Canca (kneeling).
Upgrades will include the extension of the arrivals section and the refurbishment of ablution facilities as well as a new building for car hire services.
Margate Airport is finally getting a facelift, to the tune of R10 million.
According to Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, the funds were provided by the department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.
Upgrades will include the extension of the arrivals section and the refurbishment of ablution facilities as well as a new building for car hire services.
A controlled paid parking area with a boom gate system will be added, which the municipality said would assist in regenerating revenue for the airport. The project is expected to be completed in around six months.
This article first appeared on South Coast Herald
and has been republished with permission.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.