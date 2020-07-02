R10m upgrade for Margate Airport

Margate Airport is finally getting a facelift, to the tune of R10 million.

According to Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, the funds were provided by the department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

Upgrades will include the extension of the arrivals section and the refurbishment of ablution facilities as well as a new building for car hire services.

A controlled paid parking area with a boom gate system will be added, which the municipality said would assist in regenerating revenue for the airport. The project is expected to be completed in around six months.

This article first appeared on South Coast Herald and has been republished with permission.

