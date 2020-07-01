Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently interacting with communities across the nation through a virtual Presidential Imbizo on coronavirus.

According to the presidency, the Presidential Imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Due to the nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Imbizo is being hosted online and communities are invited to access it through more than 80 community radio stations, TV channels and social media.

Members of the public can also submit their questions to the president by calling the community radio toll free line on 0800 142 446 or though social media using #PresidentialImbizo

