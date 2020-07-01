Government 1.7.2020 01:27 pm

Ramaphosa to answer your questions on live TV tonight

News24 Wire
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairs a virtual meeting. Picture: YouTube

The President will hold a virtual public imbizo this evening and will interact with communities across the nation on TV, social media and radio.

If you ever wanted to personally ask President Cyril Ramaphosa a question about the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, now might be your chance.

The Presidency announced that Ramaphosa will on Wednesday evening interact with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo on the coronavirus.

The imbizo will be aired on TV, more than 80 community radio stations and social media from 18:00.

“The Presidential Imbizo is a public participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said in a statement.

Those who wish to ask Ramaphosa questions can call the toll free line 0800 142 446 or use the social media hashtag #PresidentialImbizo. Ramaphosa’s engagement with the public comes two weeks after he announced the easing of restrictions under Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

South Africa has recorded a total of 2,657 deaths as a result of Covid-19 complications.

On Tuesday evening, 6,945 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, with the cumulative number of confirmed cases in South Africa sitting at 151 209.

Ramaphosa previously told Parliament that no information related to Covid-19 was withheld from the public.

“I am one of those who say any information should be made public,” Ramaphosa said.

