Presidency, maintains intelligence minister’s visit to Botswana ‘not a clean up mission’

The presidency has rebuked allegations by an online publication that a special envoy trip to Botswana on Tuesday was meant to address the ongoing controversy surrounding South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

Daily Maverick has alleged that a trip to Botswana was centred on developments between the Botswana government and Radebe.

According to the presidency, however, the publication has distorted the purpose of Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo’s visit to meet President Mokgweetsi Masisi on matters related to the South African customs union.

The meeting has been postponed due to scheduling challenges, the presidency said, dispelling Daily Mavericks’s allegations.

Ramaphosa sent intelligence Minister Dlodlo as his envoy amid controversy surrounding Motsepe-Radebe. The presidency’s statement comes despite previous reports that Ramaphosa had no intention of appointing an envoy to Botswana in relation to cases involving Radebe. This emerges as AfriForum and government probe millions of Pula allegedly laundered from the country. Motsepe-Radebe, who has been implicated in the allegations has challenged the Botswana government to produce evidence of the allegations, which she has vehemently denied.