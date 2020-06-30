Government 30.6.2020 04:26 pm

Presidency, maintains intelligence minister’s visit to Botswana ‘not a clean up mission’

Gopolang Moloko
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe onstage during the press conference for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at Sandton Convention Center on July 9, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Global Citizen

Ramaphosa sent intelligence Minister Dlodlo as his envoy amid controversy surrounding Motsepe-Radebe.

The presidency has rebuked allegations by an online publication that a special envoy trip to Botswana on Tuesday was meant to address the ongoing controversy surrounding South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

Daily Maverick has alleged that a trip to Botswana was centred on developments between the Botswana government and Radebe.

According to the presidency, however, the publication has distorted the purpose of Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo’s visit to meet President Mokgweetsi Masisi on matters related to the South African customs union.

The meeting has been postponed due to scheduling challenges, the presidency said, dispelling Daily Mavericks’s allegations.

