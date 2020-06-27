Here are the relaxed lockdown rules, as from Monday

In what has marked yet another gradual reopening of the economy under level 3 of the lockdown, government on Friday amended regulations to ensure the operating of cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos – subject to adherence to all health protocols: wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitising of hands.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the department developed the protocols and guidelines “to ensure that as we reopen more tourism activities, we protect the lives of employers, employees, tourists and South Africans at large”.

This would take effect from Monday.

Kubayi-Ngubane said restaurants, fast food outlets and coffee shops should keep a daily record of all employees, delivery agents and patrons; and conduct screening, sanitising and the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Maintain social distancing

Demarcate an area for the collection of orders for delivery – separate from where food is prepared.

“In terms of food service, no buffets shall be offered to guests for self-service,” said KubayiNgubane.

“Menus must be replaced with non-touch options or sanitised after each guest use.

“Tables must be sanitised before and after use by each guest. While taking orders, waiting staff must stand at least a meter from tables.”

Hotels, lodges, B&Bs, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses should also comply with health protocols.

She said the number of persons entering a conference and meeting venue shall not be more than 50.

“Conference and meetings shall ensure compliance with the requirement relating to physical distancing, which is at least one and a half metres.”

Similar protocols also applied to casinos. “Casinos shall ensure compliance with the requirement relating to physical distancing, which is at least one and a half meters,” she said.

Protocols for private self-drive excursions would remain.

The minister said employers should regularly provide information and train employees and those responsible for delivery, on the Covid-19 health protocols.

Training would include:

Procedures related to the use, reuse and wearing of masks.

Utilisation of PPE.

Physical distancing.

Basic hygiene, packaging and handling.

“While we are working on the reopening of the sector, one should not lose focus on the health risk of the pandemic, particularly as the rate of those infected has exceeded the 100 000 mark. We are yet to reach out peak,” she said.

– brians@citizen.co.za

