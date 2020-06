As coronavirus infections soared to at least 250,000 in Africa, with more than 6,700 deaths reported, the continent should brace itself for the worst, with dire social and economic consequences, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned on Wednesday. Addressing the virtual extraordinary China-Africa summit on solidarity against Covid-19, Ramaphosa – speaking in his capacity as chairperson of the African Union (AU) – implored the Chinese government and the international community, to “avail some unused special drawing rights” of about $100 billion (about R1.7 trillion) for additional liquidity to shore up the private sector in the fight against Covid-19. Also in attendance at...

As coronavirus infections soared to at least 250,000 in Africa, with more than 6,700 deaths reported, the continent should brace itself for the worst, with dire social and economic consequences, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned on Wednesday.

Addressing the virtual extraordinary China-Africa summit on solidarity against Covid-19, Ramaphosa – speaking in his capacity as chairperson of the African Union (AU) – implored the Chinese government and the international community, to “avail some unused special drawing rights” of about $100 billion (about R1.7 trillion) for additional liquidity to shore up the private sector in the fight against Covid-19.

Also in attendance at the gathering were People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping, Republic of Senegal President Macky Sall, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and chairs of African regional economic communities.

Humanity, said Ramaphosa, faced “a grave and uncertain crisis as it confronts a virus which, by its nature, knows no geographic boundaries and recognises no national sovereignty”.

“This pandemic is not only a threat to health but has a profound bearing on many other areas of global activity: trade, debt, financial flows, security, migration and climate change,” he said.

“This pandemic demands solidarity, global cooperation and collaboration.

“We need to strengthen the multilateral system and support the international institutions that must guide our response to this crisis.

“This extraordinary China-Africa solidarity summit against Covid-19 demonstrates the depth and resilience of solidarity between China and Africa.”

Ramaphosa described as “fruitful” discussions with Xi during the course of the pandemic, citing the Chinese president’s “willingness to engage on the issues that African countries face”.

“Allow me to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to the co-chairs of Focac, President [Xi] and President Sall, for convening this important virtual summit with the leadership of the AU.

“Although the number of infections in Africa is currently lower than elsewhere in the world, there is an expectation that the worst is still to come, with dire social and economic consequences.

“We have an urgent need for medical supplies, testing equipment and facilities to isolate and quarantine people, laboratories, personal protection equipment and ventilators,” said Ramaphosa.

Among initiatives launched on the continent, Ramaphosa highlighted the Africa Medical Supplies Platform – a marketplace to enable all African governments to access critical supplies, a break from purchasing goods with resources largely obtained from the multilateral agencies.

